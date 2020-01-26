|
FERRYMAN (Wyant Weekley), Betty 90 of Springfield passed away January 22, 2020 in the Good Shepherd Village. She was born in Little Hocking, Ohio on April 19, 1929, the daughter of Thomas K. and O'Desa "Dessie" Wyant. Betty was the oldest member of the Liberty Baptist Temple. She retired from Springfield Container on December 31, 1983 following 20 years of service. Betty in her spare time enjoyed working puzzles and spending time with her family, especially her grandkids. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Russell A. Ferryman; brothers Leon and Arthur Wyant and sisters Ivory, Ruby, Lillian and an infant sister. Survivors include her children Ellen L. Weekley (Roger) Parker, Lillian M. Weekley Marshall, Thomas L. Ferryman, Kathern A. Conley and Russell E. (Jan) Ferryman; brother Harl Eugene (Helen) Wyant; ten grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank Kindred Hospice nurses Jennifer, Scott and Jan and the entire staff of Good Shepherd Village for their exceptional care. Services will be Monday at 2:00PM in the Liberty Baptist Temple with Pastor Kermit Rowe officiating. Visitation will begin at 1:00PM. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions are requested to the Kindred Hospice. RICHARD, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 26, 2020