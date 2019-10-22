Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Francis of Assissi Catholic Church
6245 Wilmington Pike
Centerville, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Francis of Assissi Catholic Church
6245 Wilmington Pike
Centerville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Filoso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Filoso


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Filoso Obituary
FILOSO, Betty E. Age 96 of Sugarcreek Township, Dayton, OH passed away on October 18, 2019 at Kettering Memorial Hospital. Born July 30, 1923 in Wilmington, OH. The daughter of Clyde and Ora (Lemon) Whitehead. Betty was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother who loved her family dearly. She is preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Ora Whitehead; Her husband of 51 years, Alfred E. Filoso; six brothers and 6 sisters. Betty is survived by her daughters, Constance Filoso and Bonita Filoso of Dayton, OH; son, Donald (Georgie) Filoso of Xenia, OH; grandson, Anthony (Jaime) Filoso of Indianapolis, IN; granddaughter, Nicole Filoso (Chris White) of Columbus, OH; great grandchildren, Anna Filoso, Lillie Filoso and Vivian Filoso of Indianapolis, IN. Moira White, Sadie White and Gideon White of Columbus, OH; beloved dog, Riley; numerous nieces and nephews. She was a member of St. Francis of Assissi Parish, Centerville, OH. Visitation will be Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assissi Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow immediately beginning at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to: St. Francis of Assissi Church, 6245 Wilmington Pike, Centerville, OH 45459. Online condolences may be directed to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now