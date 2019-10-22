|
FILOSO, Betty E. Age 96 of Sugarcreek Township, Dayton, OH passed away on October 18, 2019 at Kettering Memorial Hospital. Born July 30, 1923 in Wilmington, OH. The daughter of Clyde and Ora (Lemon) Whitehead. Betty was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother who loved her family dearly. She is preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Ora Whitehead; Her husband of 51 years, Alfred E. Filoso; six brothers and 6 sisters. Betty is survived by her daughters, Constance Filoso and Bonita Filoso of Dayton, OH; son, Donald (Georgie) Filoso of Xenia, OH; grandson, Anthony (Jaime) Filoso of Indianapolis, IN; granddaughter, Nicole Filoso (Chris White) of Columbus, OH; great grandchildren, Anna Filoso, Lillie Filoso and Vivian Filoso of Indianapolis, IN. Moira White, Sadie White and Gideon White of Columbus, OH; beloved dog, Riley; numerous nieces and nephews. She was a member of St. Francis of Assissi Parish, Centerville, OH. Visitation will be Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assissi Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will follow immediately beginning at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to: St. Francis of Assissi Church, 6245 Wilmington Pike, Centerville, OH 45459. Online condolences may be directed to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 22, 2019