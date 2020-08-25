1/
Betty FINNEY
FINNEY (Newcomb), Betty Lou Betty Lou (Newcomb) Finney, age 88, of Camden, OH, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020, at home with loving family by her side. She was born in Franklin, OH, on February 7, 1932, to the late Gertrude "Alice" (Smith) and Clifford John Newcomb. She married Ralph L. Finney and raised a daughter and 3 sons. As an L.P.N. with Pharmacology, she worked 16 years in CCU and ICU at the Middletown Regional Hospital and retired in 1994. Betty was a Charter Member of the Smiling Grandmother's Club and also served as a Girl Scout leader for 15 years and a 4-H advisor. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph in 1986; a son, James in 1988; brothers, Raymond, Harold, Edward and Robert Newcomb; sisters, Hilda Mason and Audrey Lewis. She leaves to cherish her memory, daughter, Sue Finney; sons, Timothy (Terry) Finney, and Paul Dean Finney; 7 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; her sister, Mildred Helton; and many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held 10 - 11 a.m. (1 hour prior to the Service), Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at the Dalton Funeral Home,6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, where the Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m., with Pastor Bob Shannon, officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, Gratis, OH. If desired memorial contributions, may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

Published in Journal-News on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
AUG
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
Funeral services provided by
Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown
6900 Weaver Rd
Germantown, OH 45327
937-855-6969
Memories & Condolences
August 24, 2020
Sorry to hear of her passing. I have nothing but wonderful memories of Aunt Betty. My prayers & condolences to the Finney family.
David Townsend
Family
August 24, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Jones / Brown Family
August 23, 2020
I’m so sad to hear of your loss, Sue and Tim. It’s my hope and prayer that God holds you and your family in His loving arms until your pain is less, your heartbreak is tempered and your tears are dried. We suffer here with the loss of one so close but remember the joy your sweet mother feels in the arms of our Savior!
JanEllen Gitz
Friend
