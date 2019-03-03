|
FLORKEY, Betty Louise Age 88 of Beavercreek, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Kingston of Miamisburg. She was born April 4, 1930 in Columbus, Ohio the daughter of Milton and Florence McGill. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard E. Florkey, Sr., daughters, Patricia A. Jergens, Constance S. Dersham and sister, Sylvia E. Fisher. Betty loved sewing, arts and crafts with her church group friends, reading, cross stitching, gardening and her canine companions. Betty is survived by her sons, Steven Florkey, Richard E. Florkey, Jr., Daniel F. Florkey, Joseph M. (Rebecca) Florkey, John E. (Kimberly) Florkey; daughters, Mary (Mark) Gentry, Kathleen M. (Otis) Florkey; 14 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren She is also survived by numerous family and friends. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 10:30 am St. Luke Catholic Church 1442 N. Fairfield Rd Beavercreek, OH. Visitation will be March 4, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations can be made to or a in the name of Betty Florkey.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 3, 2019