Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3380 Dayton Xenia Road
Beavercreek, OH 45432
937-429-4700
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3380 Dayton Xenia Road
Beavercreek, OH 45432
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Luke Catholic Church
1442 N. Fairfield Rd.
Beavercreek, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Florkey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Florkey


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty Florkey Obituary
FLORKEY, Betty Louise Age 88 of Beavercreek, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Kingston of Miamisburg. She was born April 4, 1930 in Columbus, Ohio the daughter of Milton and Florence McGill. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard E. Florkey, Sr., daughters, Patricia A. Jergens, Constance S. Dersham and sister, Sylvia E. Fisher. Betty loved sewing, arts and crafts with her church group friends, reading, cross stitching, gardening and her canine companions. Betty is survived by her sons, Steven Florkey, Richard E. Florkey, Jr., Daniel F. Florkey, Joseph M. (Rebecca) Florkey, John E. (Kimberly) Florkey; daughters, Mary (Mark) Gentry, Kathleen M. (Otis) Florkey; 14 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren She is also survived by numerous family and friends. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 10:30 am St. Luke Catholic Church 1442 N. Fairfield Rd Beavercreek, OH. Visitation will be March 4, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations can be made to or a in the name of Betty Florkey.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now