Betty FORNSHELL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FORNSHELL, Betty J. Age 90, resident of Minerva, KY, formerly Miamisburg, OH, passed away June 27, 2020, at Hospice of Hope, Maysville, KY. Betty was born in Harveysburg, OH, on May 31, 1930, to the late William and Essie McClain Fairchild. She is survived by her son, Timothy Fornshell, of Minerva, KY, and daughter, Linda (Steve) Clark, of Union Grove, AL.; her grandchildren, Carie Ann (Daniel) Shaffer, of Cumming, GA, Allison (Darrell) Mobley, of Kettering, OH, Amy (Collin) Smith, of Great Britain; eight great-grandchildren, Carson and Emma Kate Shaffer, Madison and Lauren Mobley, Carrie Peyton and Grace Cooper, Dante and Gabriel Clements. Grandson, PFC Christopher Clements, predeceased her in 2017. Betty was happily married to Myron for 59 years. Betty enjoyed her many crafts and extended family. The family would like to extend a thank you to her caretaker Barbara Clark. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to the Hospice of your choice. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, a private service will be held by the family at the Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon. Interment will follow in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Online condolences available at www.Hoskinsfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home - Lebanon
329 East Mulberry Street
Lebanon, OH 45036
(513) 932-7070
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved