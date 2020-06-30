Betty FORNSHELL

FORNSHELL, Betty J. Age 90, resident of Minerva, KY, formerly Miamisburg, OH, passed away June 27, 2020, at Hospice of Hope, Maysville, KY. Betty was born in Harveysburg, OH, on May 31, 1930, to the late William and Essie McClain Fairchild. She is survived by her son, Timothy Fornshell, of Minerva, KY, and daughter, Linda (Steve) Clark, of Union Grove, AL.; her grandchildren, Carie Ann (Daniel) Shaffer, of Cumming, GA, Allison (Darrell) Mobley, of Kettering, OH, Amy (Collin) Smith, of Great Britain; eight great-grandchildren, Carson and Emma Kate Shaffer, Madison and Lauren Mobley, Carrie Peyton and Grace Cooper, Dante and Gabriel Clements. Grandson, PFC Christopher Clements, predeceased her in 2017. Betty was happily married to Myron for 59 years. Betty enjoyed her many crafts and extended family. The family would like to extend a thank you to her caretaker Barbara Clark. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to the Hospice of your choice. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, a private service will be held by the family at the Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon. Interment will follow in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Online condolences available at www.Hoskinsfh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 30, 2020.