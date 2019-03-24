GERHARD, Betty Jane 89, of Cumming, Georgia formerly of Spring Valley, Ohio passed away peacefully on March 24, 2019 just six weeks after the death of her husband of 67 years, Lester DONALD Gerhard. Betty was a graduate of Fairmont High School Class of 1948 and attended Bowling Green State University. Following retirement as a customer service representative for Top Value Betty was a long-term member of the Spring Valley Chamber of Commerce. She was elected to the Green County Republican Central Committee in 1980 and continued to serve until moving to Georgia in 2008. She is predeceased in death by her parents Russell Lowell and Mabel Ethelwyn (Madden) Sunderland and her son Steven Lowell Gerhard. Betty is survived by daughter Karen Katarski Webb of Cumming, GA; grandson David C. Katarski Jr. (Emily) and great-grandchildren Savannah and Harrison of Northville, MI and grandson Kristopher M. Katarski (Allison) of Chicago, IL. Visitation will be held from 12 noon to 1:00 PM, Sunday, March 31, 2019, at McDonald and Son Funeral Home located at 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040. A graveside service will be held at Cherokee Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Agape Hospice, PO Box 801087, Acworth, Georgia 30101. Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899 Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary