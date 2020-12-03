1/1
Betty GILBERT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GILBERT, Betty E.

Betty E. Gilbert, 93, of Middletown, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Otterbein-Lebanon Senior Life. She was born in Middletown, on May 14, 1927, to parents, William and Ruth (Kinser) Eck. Betty grew up on the family farm in West Middletown. She was a licensed pilot and during World War II she worked for Aeronca. Following that she dedicated her time to making a loving home for her family. Mrs. Gilbert is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Kelvin) Robertson & Rebecca Griffith; sisters, Mildred Downing, Shirley Downs, Elenor Proesch, Sue Capozzi & Phyllis Richmond; grandchildren, Christopher Griffith, Nicole (Danny) Hoffman, Collin Robertson & Sierra (Jeremy) Combs; and many loving nieces, nephews & cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Emmett James Gilbert; parents; sister, Martha

Wilson; and brothers, Jean, Tommy, Billy, Jerry & Jack Eck. Prayer Service will be Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 11:00 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.) Middletown with Father John Civille

officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10:00-11:00 am at the funeral home. Masks are required for those attending. Burial will be at Miltonville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Otterbein Lebanon Benevolent Fund, 580 N. State Route 741, Lebanon, OH 45036 - OR - Angel Paws, 11341 Grooms Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45242. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved