Betty GILLEY

GILLEY, Betty A. Age 84, of Middletown, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at her residence. She was born June 2, 1936, in Ewing, VA, to Arthur and Bessie (Littrell) Howard. She worked at Liberty Nursing Home for 28 years. Betty was a member of Towne Blvd. Church of God. Betty is survived by her husband of 29 years, Robert Gilley; sons, David (Joanne) Staton of Springfield, MA, Kevin (Susan) Staton of Middletown; daughter, Beth (Bill) Kingsbury of Chicago, IL; 11 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers and 1 sister. She is preceded in death by her parents; 4 brothers and 3 sisters. Visitation will be held Friday, July 17, 2020, from 12:00-2:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:00 pm at the funeral home with Jerry Minor officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.

Published in Journal-News on Jul. 15, 2020.
