|
|
GOARD, Betty Jane Maddox The world lost a beautiful soul on March 20, 2020. Betty Jane Maddox Goard (12/28/19353/20/2020), a vibrant daughter, was born to Hubert E. Maddox and Mary F. Courtney. She enjoyed a fulfilled, productive, and happy life with her late husband Robert V. Goard (12/8/1931-1/7/2000). She is survived by three children: Robert J. Goard (& wife Linnette), Casandra J. Trick (& husband Gregory), and Thomas S. Goard. One of her favorite activities was spending time with her family including her grandchildren: Joshua Trick (& wife Ashley), Sarah Eiler (& husband Brian), Andrea Goard, and Michael Goard. She recently spent time with her great grandchild Maci Rae Eiler, mostly playing patty cake, enjoying the sunshine on the porch, and taking "four generation" photos with her other girls. Throughout her life, Betty lit up the room and brought joy to the Dayton community where she was born, grew up, and lived her entire life. She was known as "Old Betty Baglady" during her clowning years and brought laughter and fun to nursing and retirement homes where she performed. Her life was full, and she will be remembered by those who love her with fond memories of taking trips to bathe in the sunshine in Myrtle Beach, her strong will, and how she filled even simple times with laughter and joy. To say she was special is an understatementwe love her. One of her wishes was to be remembered by the essence of the poem by Mary Elizabeth Frye: "Do not stand at my grave and weep, I am not there, I do not sleep. I am a thousand winds that blow, I am the diamond glints on the snow. I am the sun on ripened grain, I am the gentle autumn rain. When you awaken, in the morning's hush, I am the soft, uplifting rush of quiet birds in circled flight, I am the soft stars that shine at night. Do not stand at my grave and weep, I am not there, I do not sleep."
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 29, 2020