Betty GORDON
GORDON, Betty Ann

Age 88 entered heaven's gate on November 7, 2020. She was born to the late George and Mary (Rafai) Haliena, Sr. on

January 25, 1932, in Lima, Ohio.

Betty attended Lima South High School, Class of 1950 where she met the love of her life, Jack Gordon. They were married for 68 years before he passed on June 21, 2019. For many years, she operated "Betty's Day Care." She was loved by the kids and their parents. She was always a kind, gentle, caring person making her a friend to all.

A loving mother and homemaker, Betty was known for her chocolate chip cookies and apple pies. She loved to travel to Gatlinburg and to dance. She loved dogs, especially her "granddog" Cooper.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Constance Gordon and a son, Dr. Gregory (Sally) Gordon. She adored and always talked about her two granddaughters, Drs. Megan (Matt) Howard and Dr. Lindsey Gordon. She is also survived by a brother, George Haliena, Jr. Betty was predeceased by her daughter Cynthia and sisters Mary Gallaway and Marjorie Eyler.

A memorial service celebrating Betty's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church of Lima where she was a lifetime member or to Emmanuel Lutheran Church of

Kettering where she attended after moving to Dayton.

Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for her family.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 15, 2020.
