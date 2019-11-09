|
GRAY, Betty Yvonne Age 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Tri County Extended Care, in Fairfield, Ohio. She was born on November 20, 1929 in West Liberty, Kentucky to William G. and Opal {McKenzie} Howard. Betty graduated from Hamilton High School. She worked at Ohio Casualty Insurance and Elder Beerman. Betty is survived by her son David (Lisa) Gray, son Robert W. Gray, daughter Vicki (John) Marinich, and daughter Tamia (Randy) Nunn. She is also survived by many grandchildren. Betty requested to have a private service with family only, and will be buried at Rose Hill Burial Park, with Rose Hill Funeral Home handling the arrangements. The family would like to thank Vitas Hospice for their dedication and excellent care to Betty.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 9, 2019