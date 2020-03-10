|
|
GREER, Betty "Jewel" Age 84 of Dayton, Ohio passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. She was born on Nov. 10, 1935 in Bonny Blue, VA to her parents, Moss Lee Foust, Sr. & Florence "Edith" (Watkins) Foust. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband L.C. Greer; sisters, Agele Hildebrandt, Faye Chance, Fleta Manning, Joyce Reese, and Dorothy Blum; and brothers, Hobert Foust, Jake Foust, and Ralph Foust. Jewel is survived by her sons, L.C. Greer, Jr. and Daniel Greer; daughters, Deborah Combs and Darlene Salazar; sister, Sue Rae; brother, Moss Lee Foust, Jr.; grandchildren, Hope, Lonnie, Jennifer, Jasmine, Starr, Daniel, Amanda, and Adam; and numerous great-grandchildren. Jewel was a sweet, kind, loving mother and she will be dearly missed. Visitation will be held from 10am-12pm with funeral service to begin at 12:00pm on Thursday, March 12th at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon. Interment will follow the service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 10, 2020