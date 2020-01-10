Home

GREGORY, Betty Frances Tipton January 17, 1932 - December 19, 2019. Much loved mother, grandmother, sister and aunt passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019.Betty moved to Dayton, OH in from Ravenna, KY with her parents and siblings. She worked for Inland for 30 plus years. She loved to play cards and attend family gatherings. Her greatest joy was her family. Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Stormy and Anne (Clay) Tipton, her siblings, Beverly (Tip), Vernon and Randall (Randy) Tipton. She is survived by her children, Steven Barnhart, Cheryl Derstine (Wayne), Joseph Gregory (Jody) and Scott Gregory, five grandchildren; Melinda (Mindy) Barnhart, Ronda Barnhart-Munge, Bryan Derstine, Nathan Derstine, Cheyenna Gregory, Kiwana Moore, Tricia Moore, and Tiffany Hintz; four great grandchildren, seven great-great grandchildren; two sisters, Ruby Meyer and Imogene Wright and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held from from 4:30 - 8 pm on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Dayton Firefighter"s Hall at 3616 Needmore Rd, Dayton, Ohio. Her ashes will rest with her parents in the Crowe family cemetery on Tipton Ridge in Ravenna, KY.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
