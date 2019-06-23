GROSS, Betty Jean Age 81 of Hamilton, passed away at home on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Betty was born in Hamilton, Ohio on May 6, 1938 to Carry and Donna (nee Smith) Hart. Betty graduated from Hanover High School in 1956 and was an active alumna. On February 28, 1959, she married the love of her life Ralph Gross. She traveled the country for 20 years as a proud military wife and mother. Betty enjoyed playing cards with her friends and spending time with her family and grand-dogs. Betty will be remembered for her grace, strength, courage and determination while battling and surviving cancer for 33 years. Betty is survived by her husband of 60 years, Ralph Gross; her children, Karen Gross, Carry (Gloria) Gross, Christine Gross and Donna Gross; her grandchildren, Randall Gross and Hannah (fiance Derek) Erler; her sister, Helen (the late Clayton) Gambrell; her sister-in-law, Tammy (the late Don) Gross; her dear friends, Nip and Thelma Beckett; and other family members and friends. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; and her sisters, Debbie Weeks and Evelyn (Don) Lake. Betty was laid to rest at Millville Cemetery in Hamilton, Ohio. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all involved in treating and caring for Betty; most recently OHC, the staff and doctors at Mercy Hospital Fairfield and Queen City Hospice. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com. Published in Journal-News on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary