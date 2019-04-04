Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
For more information about
Betty HAMPTON
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty HAMPTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty HAMPTON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty HAMPTON Obituary
HAMPTON, Betty Joanne Tanner 86, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019. Alzheimer's took her body but never took her spirit. Betty is survived by her two daughters, Laura (Mike) Magner and Elizabeth Siegel Chapman. Betty is survived by seven loving grandchildren and one great grandson: Lindsay, Ryan, Alexa, Joseph, Michael, Jacqueline, Isaac and Gannon. Betty graduated from Roosevelt High School and from Sinclair College of Nursing. Betty worked at GM and Chrysler for many years before she decided to become a nurse. After she earned her R.N., Betty worked at Good Samaritan, Grandview, and Dayton Mental Health Hospitals. Betty loved her family and pets above all else. There will be a visitation for Betty from 3:00-5:00 on Tuesday, April 9, at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45429. Memorial service and reception immediately following at the same location. Betty loved pets, so please in lieu of flowers, make a donation to the Dayton Humane Society or the animal rescue of your choice in her name. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now