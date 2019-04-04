HAMPTON, Betty Joanne Tanner 86, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019. Alzheimer's took her body but never took her spirit. Betty is survived by her two daughters, Laura (Mike) Magner and Elizabeth Siegel Chapman. Betty is survived by seven loving grandchildren and one great grandson: Lindsay, Ryan, Alexa, Joseph, Michael, Jacqueline, Isaac and Gannon. Betty graduated from Roosevelt High School and from Sinclair College of Nursing. Betty worked at GM and Chrysler for many years before she decided to become a nurse. After she earned her R.N., Betty worked at Good Samaritan, Grandview, and Dayton Mental Health Hospitals. Betty loved her family and pets above all else. There will be a visitation for Betty from 3:00-5:00 on Tuesday, April 9, at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45429. Memorial service and reception immediately following at the same location. Betty loved pets, so please in lieu of flowers, make a donation to the Dayton Humane Society or the animal rescue of your choice in her name. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary