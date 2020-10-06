1/1
BETTY HASKELL
HASKELL (Loman), Betty Ann Age 84, of Hamilton, passed away Saturday, October 3rd, 2020. She was born June 26th, 1936, in Hamilton, Ohio. The daughter of the late Charles and Aletha Loman. She was a 1954 graduate of Trenton High School. On September 7th, 1957, she married Ed Haskell. Mrs. Haskell worked as an Administrative Assistant at CIT and Midland Finance companies. Later she worked at The Small World Children Center. She was a long-time member of the First Church of God, now Bridgewater Church. She served in various positions throughout the years such as the Advisor Board and Hospitality Committee. One of her legacies is cooking and serving others. She loved to prepare meals for church events or special occasion for her church family and friends. She is survived by her Husband Ed of 63 years of marriage; four Sisters, Wanda (the late Jim) Woodrey, Dorothy Taylor, Kathy (Wayne) Bennett, and Melody (Lonnie) Proffitt; her two Daughters Pam (Harley) Bown and Donna Haskell; Son Doug (Lori) Haskell; Six grandchildren; Lee Bown, Sarah (Ken) Norman, Isaac Haskell, Emma Haskell, Heather (Jeff) Cranert and Beth (Shawn) Lykins. She was preceded in death by her son Mark Haskell, her parents and 2 brothers, Jim Loman and Bobby Loman. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to the Alzheimer's Association. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, from 12:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 PM, with Pastor Drew Wilkerson, officiating. Due to COVID-19 concerns, masks and social distancing will be required. Burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery. www.websterfuneralhomes.com

Published in Journal-News on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
