1/
BETTY HAWVERMALE
1927 - 2020
HAWVERMALE (Garner), Betty J.

Age 93 fomerly of Farmersville, OH, passed away October 22, 2020, at Willow Brook at Delaware Run in Delaware, OH. She was born January 2, 1927, to the late Clayton and Hannah (Campbell) Garner and a lifelong member of St. Andrews

Lutheran Church in Farmersville. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth, who also died on October 22 in 1998 and their son Michael in 1968 as well as her son-in-law David K. Beebe, her sisters Marie and Mary, and brothers Clayton, Jr. and Oliver Garner. Betty is survived by her daughters Carolyn Beebe and Kathleen (James) Bowser, grandchildren Diane (Sun Jan) Huang, Jason (Laura) Bowser, Kelly (Richard) Milliken, great-grandchildren Everett and August Huang, Jackson and Madeline Bowser, and Cody, Emerson and Shelby Milliken. Due to Covid concerns, there will be a private burial for immediate family at Twin Valley Cemetery with Pastor Jon Kibler officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Willow Brook at Delaware Run, 100 Delaware Crossing W., Delaware, OH 43015, or to St. Andrews Lutheran Church, 282 S. Broadway St. Farmersville, OH 45325. Serving the family is Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N Main St. Germantown. Online condolences can be made at


www.arpprootfh.com



Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Arpp & Root Funeral Home
29 N Main St
Germantown, OH 45327
(937) 855-2011
