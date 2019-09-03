|
HOBBS, Betty Luella Age 88 of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at her home. She was born on September 12, 1930 in Minnie, Kentucky the daughter of Arthur and Arietta (Preston) Mosley. On August 7, 1946 in Prestonsburg, Kentucky, she married Raymond Hobbs. Betty was employed for many years as a clerk at Woolworths, retiring in 1992. She was a long-time member of Stahlheber Baptist Church in Hamilton where she served as the librarian. She is survived by five grandchildren, Tara (Jay) Davenport, Rachel Lednik, Thomas Hibbard, Toy Hobbs II, and Eric Matzinger; seven great grandchildren, Mallory, Chelub, Alexis, Gabrielle, Lacy, Cory and Jakob; seven great great grandchildren, Blake, Callie, Leighton, KJ, and Adalee; one sister, "Aunt Priss"; one brother, Alger Mosley; and many other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; three children, Toy Hobbs Sr., Illa (Tom) Hibbard, and infant Angela Marie Hobbs. Visitation will be held at Stahlheber Baptist Church, 1800 Stahlheber Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45013 on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:30 AM. Burial will follow in Venice Cemetery in Ross, Ohio. If desired, memorials may be made to Stahlheber Baptist Church. The family would like to thank the caring home care nurses at . Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 3, 2019