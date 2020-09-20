1/
BETTY HOWARD
1952 - 2020
HOWARD, Betty L. BETTY L. HOWARD, 67, of Springfield, passed away on Sunday evening, September 13, 2020. She was born in Fredericksburg, Virginia, on December 30, 1952, the daughter of the late Willis and Margaret (Akers) Arnold. Betty retired from nursing care after many years of service. She was a devoted wife and mother and enjoyed sewing and her trips to the casinos. She is survived by her husband of nearly 50 years, Roger A. Howard; children, Roger A. (Elizabeth) Howard Jr., Tammy Sue, Anita Marie Howard, Yvonne Howard, and Gerald Wayne Bordman; brother, Willis (Penny) Arnold; thirteen grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a dear friend, Clara Bilbury. Betty's funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday in the chapel of Rose Hill Burial Park. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.


Published in Springfield News Sun on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Rose Hill Burial Park
Funeral services provided by
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
