|
|
HUNT, Betty J. Age 85 of Dayton, departed this life December 4, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., TUESDAY, December 10, 2019 at SUMMIT CHRISTIAN CHURCH, 4021 Denlinger Rd., with Pastor Shelby Walker, Officiant and Reverend Mark Hunt, Eulogist. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019