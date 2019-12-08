Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
SUMMIT CHRISTIAN CHURCH
4021 Denlinger Rd.
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
SUMMIT CHRISTIAN CHURCH
4021 Denlinger Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty HUNT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty HUNT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty HUNT Obituary
HUNT, Betty J. Age 85 of Dayton, departed this life December 4, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., TUESDAY, December 10, 2019 at SUMMIT CHRISTIAN CHURCH, 4021 Denlinger Rd., with Pastor Shelby Walker, Officiant and Reverend Mark Hunt, Eulogist. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -