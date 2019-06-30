Home

HUNTER, Betty Cedora Born January 22, 1935 in Jasper, Alabama to Jim Tom and Estella Wells. She passed away June 27, 2019 age 84. She is survived by one son Wendall Hunter, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 from 12pm until time of service1pm at Faith Fellowship, 1915 S. Main St, Middletown, Ohio, Bishop David Green, Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com
