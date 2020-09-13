1/1
Betty HURLEY
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HURLEY, Betty E. Age 90, of Centerville, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday September 8, 2020. Betty was born in Melmore, OH, on Feb. 7, 1930, to the late David and Florence (Webster) Morter. Betty taught for more than 30 years for the West Carrollton Public Schools at Frank Nicholas Elementary School. She was a Martha Holden Jennings Scholar, Life member of Central Presbyterian Church, Member and Volunteer at the Victoria Theater and twice the Volunteer of the Year recipient. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harley "Doc" Hurley in 1981; 2 brothers, Ted and Lester Morter; sister, Alice Luhring. Surviving are her children, Diane (Peter) Dexter, Denise (Johnny) Crain, Jeff (Debbie) Hurley, Jamie Cole, Kevin (Susan) Hurley, Greg (Patty) Hurley; 2 sisters, Blanche Hurley, Margie Siegle; 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Graveside funeral services will be Monday, September 14, 2020, at 12 noon at Rock Creek Cemetery, Melmore, OH. Memorial contributions in memory of Betty may be made to Victoria Theater Association, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, OH 45402. Mom lived a whole and full life. She was never happier than when she was surrounded by her family! Arrangements Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Rock Creek Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sanner Funeral Home Inc
800 S Alex Rd
West Carrollton, OH 45449
(937) 859-8000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sanner Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved