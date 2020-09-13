HURLEY, Betty E. Age 90, of Centerville, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday September 8, 2020. Betty was born in Melmore, OH, on Feb. 7, 1930, to the late David and Florence (Webster) Morter. Betty taught for more than 30 years for the West Carrollton Public Schools at Frank Nicholas Elementary School. She was a Martha Holden Jennings Scholar, Life member of Central Presbyterian Church, Member and Volunteer at the Victoria Theater and twice the Volunteer of the Year recipient. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harley "Doc" Hurley in 1981; 2 brothers, Ted and Lester Morter; sister, Alice Luhring. Surviving are her children, Diane (Peter) Dexter, Denise (Johnny) Crain, Jeff (Debbie) Hurley, Jamie Cole, Kevin (Susan) Hurley, Greg (Patty) Hurley; 2 sisters, Blanche Hurley, Margie Siegle; 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Graveside funeral services will be Monday, September 14, 2020, at 12 noon at Rock Creek Cemetery, Melmore, OH. Memorial contributions in memory of Betty may be made to Victoria Theater Association, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, OH 45402. Mom lived a whole and full life. She was never happier than when she was surrounded by her family! Arrangements Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store