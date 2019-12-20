|
HURST (Roberts), Betty Lou Age 93 of Franklin went home to heaven on Saturday, December 14, 2019. She was born at Middletown Hospital, Middletown, OH on June 4, 1926. Betty enjoyed being a homemaker. As a church pianist and organist for over 40 years in the Church of the Nazarene, Betty loved Jesus. She was a "soul winner". Many of her family members were saved through her heart of evangelism. Betty is preceded in death by her husband Fred E. Hurst, I. They were married 67 years. She is preceded in death by her parents Tine and Gertrude Roberts, 2 sisters Mildred Rockey and Marietta Killen, 1 infant sister Hazel Josephine, 2 brothers Paul and Donald Roberts, and 1 great granddaughter Raleigh Grace Jeffcoat. She is survived by her 2 sons Fred II (Carolyn) of Middletown and David (Rebecca) of Franklin; 9 grandchildren Angela (Dave) Lovejoy of Franklin, Ben (Stacie) of Mission Viejo, California, Darin (Allison) of Santa Margarita, California, Brad of Middletown, Dan (Liz) of Franklin, Matthew of Lakeland, Florida, Brandon (Stephanie) of Edmonds, Washington, Clare (Ron) of Lexington, South Carolina; 19 great grandchildren. Betty attended the Franklin Bible Methodist, 6000 S. Dixie Hwy., Franklin, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m., followed by funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 at the Franklin Bible Methodist Church, interment immediately following at Woodhill Cemetery. Grandsons Pastor Ben Hurst and Pastor Brandon Hurst will be officiating the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 1914 First Ave., Middletown, OH 45042. Arrangements by Arpp & Root & Carter Funeral Home, Germantown, Ohio. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.arpprootfh.com.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 20, 2019