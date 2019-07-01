Home

McGLOTHIN, Betty J. Age 77 passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Sycamore Hospital. She was born on February 14, 1942 in Loveland, OH. Preceded in death by her husband Eugene "Gene" McGlothin on May 26, 2001, 2 brothers Junior Willis and Rick Willis, and her sister Patricia Shores. She is survived by her 3 sons Tim McGlothin and wife Mary Kay, Gene McGlothin, Ron McGlothin, 1 brother, 2 sisters, 7 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren and 1 on the way. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton with Pastor Wayne Woody officiating. Burial Germantown Union Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. www.swartfuneralhome.com.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 1, 2019
