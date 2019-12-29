|
|
WALTERS (Robinette, Young), Betty Jean 80, was called home to join in the Heavenly Christmas celebration on Dec. 25, 2019 in Roswell, Georgia. What a wonderful gift to see Jesus's face and to be reunited with her precious parents on Christmas day. She has been lifted up on gracious wings and flown home just like the beautiful Hummingbirds that she loved. She was born on April 1, 1939 in Richlands, Virginia, the oldest child born to Richard K. and Hattie Honaker Robinette She was preceded in death by her late husband, John E. Walters and her parents. Her family and loved ones will remember her as having a loving, generous heart; a kind and humble spirit; a keen sense of humor; and as a strong and independent woman. Betty loved her family sacrificially and unconditionally. That same love was extended in service to others in need. Betty walked with integrity and was a respecter of all people, guided by her faith in Jesus Christ. Betty enjoyed spending her time working in the yard and planting flowers, making ceramics, cooking delicious home-cooked southern meals, watching sports, and listening to country and southern gospel music. Above all, Betty loved her family. Betty was actively involved in Maiden Lane Church of God and Clifton Avenue Church of God during her many years of living and raising her family in Springfield, Ohio. She worked at Credit Life Insurance and AKZO Nobel. Survivors include her husband, Edward D. Coleman, her brother, Kenneth Robinette, and her sister, Nancy Mulkey (Raymond); Her uncle, Millard Robinette (Sally); her children, Karen Helsing (Steve), Keith Young (Paul), Kimberly Smith (Eric), and Rhonda Sisi (Lahhoud). She is survived by 8 grandchildren - Alecs Strayer (Rachel), Ryan Helsing, Connor Helsing, Daniel Helsing, Kyle Helsing, Lauren Helsing, Caroline Smith, and Evan Smith: a great grandson, Gryphon Strayer, and nieces, nephews, and cousins. A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia, officiated by Reverend Phillip Horton.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 29, 2019