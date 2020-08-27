1/
Betty JENKINS
1933 - 2020
JENKINS, Betty L. 86, of Springfield, Ohio passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020. She was born September 5, 1933 in Troy, Ohio the daughter of the late Beecher & Mildred (Welbaum) Carey. She is survived by a daughter, Janet Hartman; grandchildren, Elaine & Andrew Hartman; a brother, Bob (Joan) Carey; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Jenkins and a brother, Ron Carey. A service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Myers Cemetery, North Hampton, Ohio. Arrangements by TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Pike Township Fire & Rescue. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com.


Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 27, 2020.
