JOHNSON, Betty Sue Age 87 of Washington Township and formerly Bellbrook, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Miller Farm Place, Centerville. She was born February 5, 1932 in Caruthersville, Missouri. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Idama Keeton and numerous in-laws. Betty is survived by her husband of 69 years, James H. Johnson; son, Brad Johnson and husband, Russ Luke; former daughter-in-law, Sally Ceselski and her family; grandchildren, Brayden, Seth and Megan and many other extended family members and friends. Betty was a 1948 graduate of Caruthersville High School and attended Wright State University studying economics. After settling in the greater Dayton area in the early 1960's she began to pursue a successful career in real estate. Betty had the opportunity to work for various brokers over the years and eventually retired from Irongate Realtors after nearly 25 years of service with them. She was a member of the state and national associations of realtors and was a member of Bethel Temple Assembly of God Church and very active in the church outreach programs over a 60 year span with her husband, Jim. Betty thoroughly enjoyed entertaining friends and family and when she was able to travel spent a good bit of time discovering the world with Jim. Family will receive guests from 12:30-1:30 pm Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home CENTERVILLE. Services will immediately follow at 1:30 pm and conclude with procession to Bellbrook Cemetery for burial. Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice at 8069 Washington Village Dr., Dayton, OH 45458. Written condolences may be shared with the family by visiting Betty's online memorial at www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 11, 2020