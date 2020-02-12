Home

Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lighthouse Baptist Church,
7085 Gratis Jacksonburg Rd
Camden, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
Lighthouse Baptist Church
7085 Gratis Jacksonburg Rd
Camden, OH
View Map
1937 - 2020
JOHNSON, Betty Rae 82, of Somerville, died on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. She was born on Thursday, July 22, 1937 in Winchester, OH to Walter and Bessie (McGuire) Prater. She worked for Montgomery Ward and was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church. She loved her family and wanted everyone to be happy. Betty is survived by her siblings, Bob Prater, Etta Bratcher, Jim Prater, Paul Prater, Virginia (Dale) Hoffman, and Sylvia Love; and many loving Nieces & Nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Roger Johnson; parents; Brothers, Walter Prater Jr. & Harold Prater; and Sister, Cora Thomas. Funeral Service will be Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 7085 Gratis Jacksonburg Rd., Camden, OH 45311 with Pastor Wayne Pendleton officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service from 10:00 - 12:00 at the church. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Lighthouse Baptist Church, 7085 Gratis Jacksonburg Road, Camden, OH 45311. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 12, 2020
