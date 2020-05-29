Betty JOST
JOST, Betty Jane Age 78, of Hamilton, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at her home. On September 15, 1964, in St. Veronica Church she married James F. Jost. Mrs. Jost had been an employee of Ohio Casualty Insurance for 32 years, retiring in 2007. Survivors include; her husband, James; three children, Diane (Joel) Griggs, Mike (Lucy) Jost, and Gary Jost; three grandchildren, Christian and Chloe Griggs, and Emma Jost. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM Monday, June 1, 2020, in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in St Julie Billiart Church, 224 Dayton St., Hamilton, OH 45011. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society. Masks or face coverings are required to attend the church service. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com


Published in Journal-News on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Zettler Funeral Home
JUN
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St Julie Billiart Church
Funeral services provided by
Zettler Funeral Home
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
(513) 893-2793
