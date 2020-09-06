1/
BETTY JUDY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BETTY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JUDY, Betty R. Betty R. Judy, 90 of Springfield, passed peacefully in her sleep, on August 28th. She is survived by four children; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren, Danny (Karen) Judy, Brian, Paul & Sarah, Richard Judy, Moriah, Adon & Trevor, Terry (Linda) Judy, Angela, Rachel & Gabriel, Kelly Judy-Kimble, Macy & Conor. Also, brother-in-law, Paul (Phylis) Judy, several beloved nieces & nephews and her life long, childhood friend, Dottie Ullman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack L. Judy, 2001. Betty was a devoted homemaker with stints of employment at Community Hospital, Readmore, Maid, Warder Public Library, and her antique shop This & That. She was an avid reader, bowler, archer, card player, Pittsburgh Steelers fan, and a true wordsmith. Her best kept secret was an IQ of 141; ALWAYS keeping you on your toes! Thank-you Mother, for always unapologetically being yourself. We love you. Peace. In Lieu of flowers, please place any donations with the Clark County Public Library. Arrangements by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved