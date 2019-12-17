|
|
KALIFOOT (Fields), Betty Jean 86, of Springfield, passed forward on Friday, December 13, at the Springfield Masonic Home. She was born on March 27, 1933 in Lockbourne, Ohio to Charles and Helen Fields. On November 20, 1957 she wed Jerry Kalifoot. They enjoyed traveling throughout the United States in their motor home. Betty worked as a secretary and served as a volunteer most of her adult life. She was a dedicated member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, serving in the Faith guild, Young at Heart and the Breakfast Group. Betty enjoyed doing crafts, pen and ink, painting, card making and crocheting. She loved being in nature and gardening. Survivors include her husband Jerry, daughter Tara (Bill) Dougherty, son Brett (Darla) Kalifoot, grandchildren Kaitlyn Kalifoot, Kyle Dougherty and Stacey (Colin) Laux, great grandson Talon Dougherty, brother Jim Fields, nieces and nephews. She was proceded in death by her parents, brother Raymond Fields, grandson Cody Dougherty and her lifelong friend Betty Stites and many cherished friends. A memorial service will be held at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1801 St. Paris Pike, Springfield on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church Endowment Fund. Arrangements are being handled by LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 17, 2019