KEETON, Betty L. In Memory of Our Mother, Betty Lou Franklin (aka Betty Linville, Betty Mace, Betty Keeton), of Fairborn, Ohio. Born May 1, 1936, died peacefully Nov 28, 2019 at 8:30 am CT. She is survived by Victoria (Vickie) Linville, Jeffrey Linville, Valerie Elwess, our father Boyd (Frank) Linville, and Rebecca (Becky) Mace Johnson, her sister Marsha Franklin Alba, and all of her nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She has gone to be with her mother, Lola Vera Landreth Franklin Thompson, her Grandmother, Aggie Sanders Landreth,her brothers Sonny and Paul Franklin, her brother Eddie Thompson, her father Clifford Franklin and her Savior. She was the best Mom, took very good care of us kids and always looked so pretty. Mom went peacefully on Thanksgiving Day. We Love You, Mommie-You are Forever in Our Hearts! No more tears, no more pain, happy in His arms.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 3, 2019
