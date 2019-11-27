|
KERANS, Betty 97, of Fairborn, Ohio passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. She was born September 15, 1922 in Decatur, Illinois to the late Harry and Dorothy Hancock. Betty is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Ronald Kerans and Robin Hamilton of Yellow Springs, her granddaughter Jessica Kerans of Columbus, and her older brother Jack Hancock of Nashville, TN. A visitation will be held 1-2 p.m. immediately followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019 in Adkins Funeral Home, Enon, Ohio.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 27, 2019