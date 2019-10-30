|
KINCH, Betty Ann Lawhon Age 90 of Hamilton, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019. Betty was born in Detroit, Michigan on March 21, 1929 to George McLean and Mary Ruth Chunn McLean. Betty is survived by her husband, Mark Kinch; sons, Cary David Lawhon and Stanley Ray Lawhon. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Edward Steve Lawhon; son, Steven Michael Lawhon. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 1:00 PM with Rev. Ted Moore. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven. Memorial contributions can be made to Heartland Christian Church, 2705 Alt. U.S. 27 S, Sebring, FL 33870. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 30, 2019