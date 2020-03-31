Home

KIRBY, Betty Jean Age 80 of Liberty Township, Ohio passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 19, 2020 in Mason Ohio. She was born in Cincinnati Ohio to James and Katherine (Shield) Sexton on September 8, 1939. She worked as a data processor operator for Avon for 27 years. In her spare time, she loved to travel, sew and sing in the church choir. Betty is preceded in death by her father, mother, and 2 husbands. Betty is survived by her children, Greg Gabbard, Gary Gabbard, Shari Dominique (Alex), Bob Gabbard, David Gabbard (Tracy), her eleven grandchildren. She is also survived by her five siblings, Judy Poynter, Barbara Barrington, James Sexton, Jerry Sexton and John Sexton. She will be laid to rest at Millville Cemetery in Hamilton Ohio. There will be a memorial service scheduled in the near future.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 31, 2020
