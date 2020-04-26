|
|
KOPPIN, Betty Kathryn Age 97, formerly of Dayton, Ohio, residing in Minneapolis, Minnesota passed away April 17, 2020 after a long life of helping others. She was born to Charles and Lydia Mae Gerdes in 1923 in Dayton, Ohio. Betty graduated from Randolph High School in 1941 and received her nursing degree from the Dayton School of Nursing in March 1963. She married Charles E. Koppin in December 1945. Betty is survived by her children, Glenn P. Koppin (Linda) and Charlyn Marie, 4 grandchildren, Bethany Schmoll (Kevin), Kristin Koppin (Paul Howlett), Jonathan Koppin (Kristine) and Jeff Cooke, and 6 great grandchildren, Vivian Cooke, Braxton Koppin, Peyton Schmoll, Aubrey Koppin, Chloe Schmoll and Aiden Howlett and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, and granddaughter, Jennifer Cooke. Betty enjoyed a lengthy career in nursing working at Kettering Hospital in Kettering, Ohio and Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. She also cared for many patients in their homes. Betty enjoyed reading, gardening, crafts and cooking. Betty will be interred with her mother, Lydia Mae Gerdes, at Shiloh Gardens Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , or . www.gearty-delmore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 26, 2020