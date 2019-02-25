|
HORSTMAN, Betty L. Age 57 of Dayton, Ohio passed away February 21, 2019. Betty was born January 2, 1962 in Dayton, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her father Preston Abner. Betty is survived by her mother, Bernice Abner; sons, Bruce and wife Kristine Seebeck, Andrew Horstman, Clayton Horstman, and Jacob Horstman; daughters, Dawn Horstman and Crystal Hellwig; Sister, Leslie Abner; and grandchildren Alyssa Horstman, Preston Seebeck, Addison Barraclough, and Hunter Horstman. Betty was a caregiver throughout life, taking care of her mother, children, grandchildren, and many cats. A visitation will be held Tuesday February 26, from 10am 12pm, with a funeral service at 12 pm followed by burial at Woodland Cemetery. Services officiated by Pastor Linda Williams. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations in Betty's name made to SICSA. Online condolences can be made at tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 25, 2019