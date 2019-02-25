Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tobias Funeral Home - Belmont Chapel
648 Watervliet Ave
Dayton, OH 45420
(937) 252-3122
For more information about
Betty HORSTMAN
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty HORSTMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty L. HORSTMAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty L. HORSTMAN Obituary
HORSTMAN, Betty L. Age 57 of Dayton, Ohio passed away February 21, 2019. Betty was born January 2, 1962 in Dayton, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her father Preston Abner. Betty is survived by her mother, Bernice Abner; sons, Bruce and wife Kristine Seebeck, Andrew Horstman, Clayton Horstman, and Jacob Horstman; daughters, Dawn Horstman and Crystal Hellwig; Sister, Leslie Abner; and grandchildren Alyssa Horstman, Preston Seebeck, Addison Barraclough, and Hunter Horstman. Betty was a caregiver throughout life, taking care of her mother, children, grandchildren, and many cats. A visitation will be held Tuesday February 26, from 10am 12pm, with a funeral service at 12 pm followed by burial at Woodland Cemetery. Services officiated by Pastor Linda Williams. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations in Betty's name made to SICSA. Online condolences can be made at tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now