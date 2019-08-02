|
|
LANE, Betty Carolyn 73, of Farmersville, passed away on July 30, 2019. She was born on October 11, 1945 to Elbert and Mary (Barton) Caddell in Corbin, KY. Betty spent most of her time studying her Bible, especially towards the end with her husband at her side. She was a homemaker, loved flowers, crocheting, and she was the neighborhood mother. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elbert and Mary Caddell; brother, Louis Caddell; son, Douglas Lane; and daughter, Elizabeth Caddell. Betty is survived by her loving husband, Robert; children, Roger, Lisa, Deborah, Michael, and Karen; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, Earl, Nathan, and Mildred; and many other loving family and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 2, 2019, from 11 am to 12 pm at First Baptist Church (79 Farmersville Pike, Germantown, OH 45327). Funeral Services will follow at 12 pm. Interment immediately after at Holp Cemetery in Farmersville, OH. Betty's family extends their gratitude to Farmersville Fire Department for looking after her through the years. Donations may be made to the Lane Family (US Bank in Farmersville) in Betty's memory. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 2, 2019