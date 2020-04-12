|
LARIMORE, Betty Passed away surrounded by love and family on April 7, 2020 in Springfield, OH. She lived most of her incredibly full life of 88 years in Muncie, IN. She served on many volunteer boards including Ball Memorial Hospital, Delaware County Mental Health Association and The Symphony League. She and her husband Bill raised three daughters and provided them childhoods full of travel and fantastic family events. She was a fabulous cook, loved to play bridge, and always wanted to spend time with her 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She is now grateful to be reunited with her best friend, dance partner and beloved husband. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Larimore, and daughter, Deborah Larimore-Shonkwiler. She is survived by daughters, Dian Schmid (Jean-Pierre) and Denise Lennington (Wayne); grandchildren, Danielle Raines (Zachary), Tanya Kidd (Robert), Derek Schmid (Devon), Erica Shonkwiler (Steve), Alexis Williams (Levi), Haley Shonkwiler, Matt Shonkwiler, Ashley Lennington, and Andy Lennington. Her great-grandchildren; Sophia, Veronica and Amelia Raines; Chloe and Crosby Kidd; and London, Ellis, and Lilia Williams. Due to the complexity of the times, there will be a private gathering of immediate family officiated by Brian Borton at 10 a.m. on April 17, 2020 at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center in Springfield, OH. The service will be live streamed on the Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center Facebook page. She will be buried in Elm Ridge Cemetery in Muncie, IN on April 17th at 3 p.m. Contributions may be made to The Community Foundation of Muncie & Delaware County, Inc. P.O. Box 807 Muncie, IN 47308. Expressions of sympathy may be left to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 12, 2020