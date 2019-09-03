|
LATHAM, Betty J. 89, of Trenton, died on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at her residence. She was born on December 4,1929 in Rockport, IN to Harvey and Philomena "Minnie" (Wetzel) Mulhall. She was a homemaker and a member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church and the Church Ladies Society. She was a volunteer for 41 years at Middletown Regional Hospital and Atrium Medical Center as well as a member of the Middletown Audubon Society. Betty is survived by her sons, Steve (Angie) Latham and Joe (Sandy) Latham; daughters, Susan (Jay) Campbell, Karen (Larry) Fields and Kathy (Bill) Barnhart; 15 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William J. Latham in 1992; brother, Harvey "Bud" Mulhall and sisters, Eileen Fulmer and Margaret "Maggie" Mulhall. Mass of Christian Burial will beThursday, September 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 222 Hamilton Ave.,Trenton, OH, 45067 with Father Paul Gebhardt as celebrant. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown, OH, 45044. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, 3909 Central Ave., Middletown, OH, 45044 or Susan G. Komen, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 250, Dallas, TX, 75244. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com.
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 3, 2019