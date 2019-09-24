|
COOMBS (nee Thomas), Betty Lou Betty Lou Coombs (nee Thomas) beloved wife of Richard Coombs, loving mother of Rick (Lynda) Coombs, Teresa (Chip) Oder and Kathy (Jeff) Alexander. Adoring grandmother of Cody (Sarah) Lake, Amelia (Cody) Oberschlake, Gabrielle Oder, Molly (Travis) Hostetler, and great grandmother of Audrey Lake and Xander Oberschlake. Passed away September 22, 2019 at home at the age of 88. Betty loved watching birds, dancing and spending time with her family. A visitation will be held at the Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford, Ohio 45056 on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 9:30 am until 11:30 am. A funeral service will follow at 11:30 am. Interment at Collinsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Shriners Hospital, 3229 Burnet Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45229. Online condolences to www.oglepaulyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 24, 2019