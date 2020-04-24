|
LOWE, Betty Jo Brooks Age 84, of Miamisburg, OH; died April 21, 2020 at Carlisle Manor due to complications of Dementia. Betty Jo retired from EG&G Mound and worked at Middletown Hospital for 13 years as a nurse's aide. She was a member of the New Jersey Presbyterian Church in Carlisle, was a charter member of the Carlisle Lioness Club, Silver Rails, Square Dance Clubs and the Deardoff Senior Center. She was preceded in death by parents, Estill and Grace Brooks, brothers, Billy Gene Brooks, Bruce Maloney, Jess Maloney, Charlie Jr Maloney, Paul Maloney and John Maloney; sisters, Ora Booth, Bernice Catenzoro, Vernie Maloney, Lavern Brooks Lykins and Sally Brooks. Betty Jo is survived by her husband of 54 years, Vernon Lowe; daughter and son-in-law, Jorita and Kent Libecap; her brother, Henry Gayle Brooks; many nieces and nephews. A private family service will be with Anderson Funeral and burial will be in New Jersey Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family would like to thank Carlisle Manor and Hospice of Middletown for their special care to Betty Jo. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Carlisle Manor or Hospice of Middletown. Please visit www.anderson0fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 24, 2020