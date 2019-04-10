MARCHANT, Betty Ruth Age 79, of Middletown, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019. She was born May 17, 1939 in Nicholasville, KY to Dewey and Ada (Cowans) Doyle. She was a school crossing guard for Middletown City Schools. She loved to do word searches, spend time with her family, and loved numerous pets and animals. Betty is survived by her children, Ruth Anne (Jerry) Charles, Carolyn (Johnny) Stacy, Robert C. (Lisa) Marchant; 9 grandchildren; 20 great- grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-laws; numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends and beloved dog, Cindy Lou. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ervin Robert Jr. of 49 years; 4 brothers and 4 sisters. Visitation will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 11:00-1:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 1500 Manchester Avenue, Middletown, OH 45042. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, 3909 Central Avenue, Middletown, OH 45042 or , 15120 Collections Center Drive, Chicago, IL 60693. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com. Published in Journal-News on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary