1/
Betty MARTIN
MARTIN, Betty Jean "BJ"

95, Passed away on December 3, 2020 at the Otterbein in Lebanon, OH. She was Born January 15, 1925, in Fayette, OH, to Otis L Jarnigan and M Louise Collins.

Betty lived a long and full life filled with family and friends and lots of love. She was active in and leader of many organizations such as the Ladies of the 37th Division, High Priestess of the Lady's Shrine in Florida, Daughters of the Nile and many more. She loved spending time with her family and was proud to see her family grow into 5 generations during her lifetime.

Betty is preceded in death by her mother, M. Louise Collins; father, Otis Jernigan; husbands, Frank Walker, Jack Klein and Denny Martin; sisters, Frances Keifer, Helen Dillion, Joan Leeper, Donna Geiger; brother, Robert Jarnigan; grandchildren, Timothy Walker, Brian Walker, Heather Walker; great- granddaughter, Regan Wiley.

She is survived by her children, Bill (Karen) Walker, Denny (Sonya) Walker, Sue (Ernie) Money and Gerri (Duane) Howard; step-children, Judy Fairchild, JoAnn Klein; grandchildren, Jeff (Sherry) Downey, Mark (Sarah) Walker, Mike Walker (Molly), Wade (Katie) Walker, Erin Wiley (Kevin), Amy Wiley, Timothy (Amanda) Wiley, Luke Walker, John Lewis, Trey (Mary)

Fairchild, Jack Fairchild, Kristi Goodson; 22 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren, lots of nieces, nephews and cousins; also special friend, John Kinsinger.

A celebration of Life for family and friends will be held in the Spring when conditions allow. Arrangements in care of Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sanner Funeral Home Inc
800 S Alex Rd
West Carrollton, OH 45449
(937) 859-8000
