MASSEY, Betty Jane



Betty Jane Massey, age 80 of Hamilton, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.



Betty was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on March 29, 1940, to the late William E. and Sarah M. (Creech) Croucher. Betty was an active member of Hamilton Church of God and



enjoyed quilting with the



ladies of the church. She enjoyed going to watch the Reds play and was a dedicated fan of the Bengals. Above all, Betty enjoyed spending time with her family, especially when they could get together for lunch.



Betty is survived by her sisters, Geneva Stigall, Edna Davis, Lorraine Smallwood, Imogene (Ernest) Jarvis; her sisters-in-law, Judy Croucher and Juanita Croucher, as well as many



nieces, nephews, and extended family.



Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Rommey Massey; her sisters, Dorothy Hilton, Deltha Croucher, and



Marjorie Miller; her brothers, Earl Croucher, Bert Croucher, Clyde Croucher, Steve Croucher and Herman Croucher.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday,



December 8, 2020, at 12:00 NOON with Rev. Alan Weaver



officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 NOON at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home.



