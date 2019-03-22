McCOY, Betty On Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at 1:37pm, Betty McCoy, age 91, of Hamilton, looked into the face of her savior and it took her breath away. She was loved by her family and many friends. Betty will be sadly missed. She is survived by two sons; Gary (Linda) McCoy and Ed (Kathy) McCoy; grandchildren Bonnie, Bessie, Sara, Marti, Jenny; 13 great grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren; brother Bob Niederschmidt; and sister Mary Ellen Fisher. Betty was preceded in death by her husband Troy R. McCoy and her grandson Troy McCoy. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to St. Clair Baptist Church. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 12pm until 2pm at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, with a funeral service to follow at 2pm on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com. Published in Journal-News on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary