MCCOY-HARRISON, Betty Rea Was born in Guys, Tennessee January 01, 1940 to the late Elmore Moneace and Estella (Deloach) - Moneace. She peacefully passed away on October 25, 2019. Betty was raised in New Miami, OH, but would move to Dayton and graduate from Roosevelt High School Class of 1957. In 1979 she graduated from Sinclair Community College School of Nursing and Andrews University in Kettering, OH 1980. Betty retired as a Critical Care Nurse where she provided professional care at Good Samaritan Hospital, The VA Medical Centers in Dayton, OH and Durham, NC and King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Betty was preceded in death by two brothers, Lincoln (Marilyn) and Leevester Moneace. Three sisters, Opaline Settlers, Grace Bankston, and Martha Murray. She is survived by her loving husband Rufus E. Harrison, three daughters, Yolunda Broyles- Hunter, LaRhonda Broyles (Rhonda) Dana Raye McCoy-Johnson. One son Curtis L. McCoy II (Punch) all of Dayton, Ohio. Three sisters Jewelline (Charles) Rivers of Roanoke, VA, Margaret White of Dayton, OH and Vera Ellis of Southfield MI. Four grandchildren Tory Broyles Sacramento, CA, Darius (Janeke) Johnson of Dayton, OH, Dominique McCoy of Cincinnati, OH and Alexus McCoy of Dayton, OH. One loving Great granddaughter Torreonna Broyles Wilberforce, OH. Two devoted friends Mr. & Mrs. Alvin and Janet Jones a host of loving Cousins, Nieces and Nephews. Funeral service at 11:00am on Friday November 1,2019 at Germantown Pike Church of Christ ;4310 Germantown Pike. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements entrusted to W.E.Lusain Funeral Home and Crematory
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 31, 2019