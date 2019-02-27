McGUIRE, Betty A. Age 87 of Hamilton, passed away at Berkeley Square Nursing Home on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Betty was born in Hamilton, Ohio on April 4, 1931 to Otis and Lina (nee Marcum) Spicer. Betty worked for many years at family businesses; The Dew Drop Inn founded by her mother, Lina, in New Miami, OH, owned and operated Jack's Bait Shop in New Miami, OH and Marcum's Carry Out in Jacksonburg, OH. Betty is survived by her daughters, Sharon (Keith) Barger, Rebecca (Robert) Kimbrell, Jacqueline (Kurt) Webb, Karen (David) Downs and Kathy (David) McGuire-Kemp; her grandchildren, Michael (Traci) Barger, Lee Ann Hensley, Kristopher (Dawn) Kimbrell, Amanda Kimbrell, Kurt Webb II, Ciarra (Scott) Blankenship, Dustin Downs, Matthew Kemp and Brian (Terri) McGuire; her 11 great-grandchildren; and many other extended family members and friends. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Dorothy Sebastian; her husband, Jacque Clair, who preceded her in 1982; her husband, Harry McGuire, who preceded her in 2017; and son, Gary "Steve" McGuire. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 12:00 PM with Reverend Dr. Kim Katterheinrich officiating. Burial will follow at St. Stephen's Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to Berkeley Square Nursing Home Ann Carter Wing. The family would like to extend a special thank you to and the staff at Berkeley Square Nursing Home. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com. Published in Journal-News on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary