McGUIRE, Betty A. 92, of Middletown, died Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Atrium Medical Center. She was born in Middletown on October 8, 1927 to parents Frank D. and Frances (Pool) Merkt. Betty worked for Black Clawson, retiring as Accounting Supervisor in 1993 after 42 years with the company. She was a member of Holy Family Parish - Holy Trinity Church, where she was very active with the Holy Family Ladies Society and the Vacation Bible School program. This year, on her birthday, Betty was awarded the Spirit of Sister Dorothy Stang Award for all of her efforts in supporting mission work both here at home and abroad. Mrs. McGuire is survived by her nieces, Barbara (Brad) Nichols & Pamela (Steve Snider) Chamberlain; sisters-in-law, Bernice Perry & Shirley Horn; grandchildren, Sarah Johnson & Tyler Johnson; many other loving nieces, nephews & special friends; and her beloved cats Bear & Carmel. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford P. McGuire; daughter, Maureen McGuire Johnson; parents; brother, Frank D. Merkt II; sisters, Mary Lee Birsinger & Martha A. Kidd; and sister-in-law, Virginia Mueller. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, December 2, 2019 at 10:00 am at Holy Family Parish-Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark St., Middletown with Father John Civille as celebrant. Visitation will be Sunday from 2:00 - 4:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown. Entombment will be at Woodside Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Holy Family Parish VBS, 201 Clark St., Middletown, Ohio 45042 - OR - St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark St., Middletown, Ohio 45042. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 30, 2019
